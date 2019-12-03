|
Michael R. Quasius, 56, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton, with his family by his side. He was born on July 2, 1963, in Galveston, Texas, the son of Robert and Mary (Witters) Quasius. Michael graduated from Homestead High School, Mequon, Class of 1981. He was united in marriage to Nancy Sartell on April 12, 2001. Michael will be remembered most for his love of his family, having a great personality, and being an all-around likeable guy. He had a gift to connect with all people from all walks of life and that aided him in his sales career. Michael had a passion for the outdoors that included hunting and fishing, and an unmatched knowledge of nature and his surroundings. He was an avid Wisconsin fan, often cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Michael is survived by his wife: Nancy; step-son: Kyle; parents: Robert and Mary; three brothers: Mark (Barb), Tom (Kim), Bob (Denise) and brother-in-law Jon Sartell. Nieces and nephews: Grant, Lauren, Katie, Ethan, Zach, Emma, Stephanie and Sarah. He is further survived by many other friends and relatives.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Marie Quasius and William and Helen Witters, and a brother- and sister-in-law Ervin and Patricia Sartell.
A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd., Appleton. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Challenge the Outdoors, Inc or Alliance Church in Mike's memory would be appreciated. Challenge the Outdoor services disabled sportsmen, and Mike shot his final deer with them in October.
The family would like to thank the Appleton Medical Center ICU nurses for their compassionate care. Thank you also to our circle of friends, family and Lincoln Elementary School for their love and support.
Mike, thank you for being the dad you didn't need to be and for being my guy; we were really good at this thing called life. Until we meet again forever in our hearts. Love, Nancy and Kyle
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019