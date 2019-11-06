|
|
Michael Thomas O'Gara
Sheboygan - Michael Thomas O'Gara, 44, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Mike was born December 1, 1974 in Sheboygan to Richard and Kim O'Gara. In 1993, he graduated from Sheboygan North High School. Following graduation, Mike worked a variety of jobs, including in hazmat, car sales and recreational vehicle sales. Most recently, he worked at Nemschoff Chairs in Sheboygan for the last 15 years.
Anybody who knew Mike has a "Mike helped me" story. Mike had a brilliant mind and was always willing to help other people with their handy projects and even their more personal situations. Even when he didn't know the exact solution, he was eager to learn in order to make it work, sometimes obsessively researching the solution until he knew it was just right. Whether it was picking locks or fixing cars, he would always figure it out. His unique combination of heart and skill made him a go-to for many people who knew him. Mike had a big heart, which he shared with his family, friends and coworkers through his hugs, big smile and sarcastic wit. He often talked about his mischievous childhood, which drove his mother crazy. Mike lovingly laughed about the wooden spoon his mother chased him with. He was his mother's son—he loved her deeply and would do anything for her. Mike had many interests and hobbies, including his need for speed, which brought him to his love for golf carts, motorcycles and cars. In his younger years, his most prized possessions were his Honda Prelude and his Yamaha motorcycles, which he raced across the country. Mike also had a love of football, watching YouTube videos, escape rooms and food, especially his "pocket snacks". His love of traveling took Mike on many adventures with friends, loved ones and family across the globe. Vietnam, Cancun, Disney and Tahoe were among his favorite destinations. He was especially looking forward to returning to Vietnam in January 2020 to introduce his girlfriend Beth to his family and culture. Each day with Mike was an adventure, whether to the grocery store or beyond, he had a knack for making every-day life and difficult situations more bearable and even enjoyable, often making you laugh uncontrollably along the way. Many people were greeted by Mike with a "special wave", which brought joy to their days. You always knew where Mike stood in his beliefs, as he was brutally honest, and he did not hesitate to speak his mind. Mike was also very patient and kind, which contributed to his extremely loving nature. Mike wore many hats: he was a loving son, friend, Scout leader, jokester, brother, instigator, mentor and a father-figure. He had a presence that was larger than life, that naturally made people gravitate toward him. You always knew when Mike had been nearby, because he left his signature "OG" anywhere he could, even in the dust and snow. His infectious charm, wit and smile will always be remembered by many.
Mike is survived by his mother Kim, his father Richard, and his step-father Thai Tran. He is further survived by his siblings, many aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States and in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as well as his soul-mate and partner in crime, Beth Schmidt, and her son, Stuart Schmidt, both of Sheboygan. Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:15PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with the Chua-Tu-Bi church officiating. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. A celebration of life will take place at Craft30, 1015 S 10th St. Sheboygan starting at approximately 4:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Michael's name.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019