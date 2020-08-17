Michael W. Sertich
Sheboygan - Michael W. Sertich, 74, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital. He was born December 18, 1945 in Sheboygan to John and Lorena (Pingle) Sertich. Michael attended South High School, and in 1962 he proudly joined the US Army, serving until 1965. On October 29, 1966 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Donna Altenberger at St. John's UCC in Sheboygan.
Michael worked as a die caster for Eclipse Mfg. His family was his pride and joy, he loved cooking Sunday dinners for them, spending time Up North with them, and creating many lasting memories. As a boy he enjoyed working on his sister's farm. He also enjoyed Muskie fishing, and hunting. He cherished his time up north with the Northern Highland Hunt & Martini Club, and the time spent with all the good friends he met over the years.
Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years Donna, two sons, Chad (Kathy) Sertich, Corby Sertich, granddaughter, Bria Malwitz, grandson, Adam Sertich, brother, Richard Sertich, sisters-in-law Carol Sertich, Charlene Welsch, Linda Sertich and Jean Sertich and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; John (Shirley), Ronald, and Bob, sisters, Virginia Sertich and Ruth (Bill) Zschetzsche, sister-in-law Norma Sertich and brother-in-law Butch (Carol) Gross.
A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Town & Country, W1945 Co. Rd. J, Sheboygan from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses on the 4th Floor and the nurses of St. Nicholas Hospice for all their care, comfort and support.
