Michelle A. Renzelmann
Sheboygan - Michelle A. Renzelmann, age 52 of Sheboygan passed away of natural causes Thursday afternoon August 15, 2019. Michelle was born October 6, 1966 to her father Patrick Renzelmann and mother Judith (Meyer) Renzelmann. Michelle attended Holy Name School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1985. She continued her education at UW Oshkosh and UW Milwaukee and then earned two master's degrees in education from Cardinal Stritch College. Michelle loved teaching English at Sheboygan South High School and has taught in the Sheboygan Area School District for the past 28 years. Michelle was a beautiful person inside and out and was passionate about helping her students as she always put others first. She was an avid reader and talented writer. Michelle was a devoted mother and adoring grandmother who created special game nights for her grandson, Bryce. She was a member of the Elks Club and always enjoyed getting together with her card playing friends each month. Michelle was a dedicated sports fan and closely followed the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Survivors include her mother Judith Renzelmann of Sheboygan, father Patrick (Sandra) Renzelmann of Kohler, son Tyler Gordon of Sheboygan, grandson Bryce Gordon, brothers John (Alyssa) Renzelmann of Sheboygan Falls, Charles Renzelmann of Sheboygan. Michelle is further survived by her loving nieces, nephews, friends and her dogs Duke and Spike.
A Mass to celebrate Michelle's life will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave. Sheboygan, on Thursday August 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Norberto Sandoval officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family for a time of visitation at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 2:00 p.m. A private service for immediate family will take place on Friday at Calvary Mausoleum.
A memorial fund has been established in Michelle's name.
Michelle's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Sheboygan Police Department, the first responders, and Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home for their compassion and professionalism.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019