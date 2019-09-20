|
Mikayla "Kayla" Sanden
Sheboygan - Mikayla "Kayla" Sanden, 18, of Sheboygan, formerly of West Bend, passed away peacefully after fighting long and hard to recover from multiple organ failure due to illness on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Kayla was born on July 30, 2001 to her parents, Michael Sanden and Carri Bonnell in Madison WI. Kayla graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan this past June. Kayla had been very active at the West Bend Boys and Girls Club and volunteered at the Sheboygan Food Pantry. She was a gifted artist and photographer and enjoyed expressing her creativity in many ways, including her hair color and makeup skills. Kayla had a good sense of humor and a contagious laugh that could light up a room. She loved animals and being there for her friends, always putting others first. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Kayla leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving parents, Michael and Carri; her sister, Skylar (Fiancé Blake) Towns; her brother, Brayden Sanden; her grandmother, Jeanne Tausig; her aunt, Sarah (Scott) Landphier; two uncles, Todd Bonnell and William Bonnell; her two fur babies, Avocado "Avi" and Bean; many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents "Nana" & "Papa", Pat and Ed Bonnell and her paternal grandfather, David Tausig.
A celebration of life service for Kayla will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
A casual visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorial to the family is appreciated.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Campus and Dr. Michael Martella for all their help and care. They want to especially thank Kayla's great aunt and uncle, Dot and Mike Spanheimer for all their help through her journey.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Kayla's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 20, 2019