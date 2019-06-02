|
|
Mildred "Millie" A. Goebel
Howards Grove - Mildred (Millie) A. Goebel (nee Poulsen), age 91, of Howards Grove passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Millie was born July 27, 1927, at home in Chicago, the oldest of two daughters to the late Leo and Rose (nee Frigolet) Poulsen. She attended Our Lady of Angels Catholic School and later graduated from Providence High School in 1946. After completing a yearlong Art and Design program, she entered the workforce and began her career working as an executive secretary at American Steel and later as a legal secretary for the law firm of Chapman and Cutler.
She met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Goebel on a blind date in November, 1955, and was engaged a year later. The two married on June 15, 1957 at Our Lady of Angels Church in Chicago. They moved into their first home and began their life together on the city's south side.
A job transfer in 1973 brought the family to Fond du Lac, WI where she helped plan and design the family's new home. Then in 2002, wishing to be closer to their son and growing family, Millie and Dick built another new home and moved to Howards Grove. Millie loved to watch her grandchildren's sporting events and was extremely proud of their academic and musical achievements. She was a self-proclaimed groupie for her grandson's band Cold Soda Club and attended as many of their local shows as she could. She was a devoted Cubs fan and loved to match wits with the contestants on Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Millie was the consummate homemaker, taking great pride in decorating both inside and outside their home. She loved to entertain and host dinner parties and found gratification in making everything just so; she was a stickler for the details. She enjoyed sewing and playing cards, especially bridge and pinochle, and was active in many clubs over the years. She treasured working in the yard and her garden, planting a variety of beautiful flowers and shrubs and many delicious vegetables. She loved to cook and spent many hours in the kitchen preparing wonderful meals for family and friends to enjoy. Their door was always open, and she and Dick cherished catching up with whomever would drop by.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Leona, her in-laws, Walter and Anne Goebel, her brothers-in-law, Bernard Bernardini, William Bulger, and Robert Gilmartin, several aunts, uncles and extended family members, and many dear friends.
Millie is survived by her husband of 61+ years, Dick of Howards Grove, one son Brett (Denise) Goebel and her three very special grandchildren, Lucas, Lindsey and Katherine (Katie) Goebel, all of Sheboygan, her sisters-in law Gerry (Goebel) Bulger of Greenfield, WI and Marge (Goebel) Gilmartin of Lisle, IL, her brother-in-law Bob (Aileen) Goebel of Oswego, IL, and many nieces and nephews.
A mass to celebrate Millie's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2133 N. 22nd Street, Sheboygan, with Fr. Matthew Widder officiating. The family will receive guests at the visitation beginning at 10 am to the time of service. Final interment will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Bettag and the entire staff at Sheboygan Cancer and Blood Specialists, the nurses, aides, and volunteers from St. Nicholas Hospice, and the aides from Tender Hearts for the tremendous care and compassion provided Millie and her family over the past months.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in Millie's name to benefit St. Dominic Parish, St. Nicholas Hospice, and the Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund (SCCCF).
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from June 2 to June 6, 2019