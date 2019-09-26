|
Mildred B. Johnson
Sheb. - Mildred B. Johnson, age 88, of Sheboygan, died on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Sheboygan on December 27, 1930.
Mildred attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. She was employed with the City of Sheboygan Police Department and served the public in many positions throughout her career. On April 26, 1977 she was the first woman to be appointed as a City of Sheboygan Police officer.
She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Mildred enjoyed painting and in her earlier days, ice skating and golfing. She also loved her many weekends away at her cottage at Legend Lake in Menominee County. While at the cottage her favorite activity was cruising on the pontoon boat.
Survivors include her sister, Rose Spraul; a nephew, Joel Edward Spraul; two nieces, Mary Ann (Michael Bryant) Spraul and Kathleen (Bruce) Meyer, all of Ohio; seven grand nephews and nieces, Gregory, Megan and Timothy Bryant, Preston and Katie Meyer, Lisa Adkins and Elliott Spraul; and her dear friend, Don Etchoe, of Sheboygan. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Johnson and a nephew, Peter Spraul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St. Sheboygan at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Golden Harbor Assisted Living and Sunny Ridge Health Care for the compassion and care that was given to Mildred.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 26, 2019