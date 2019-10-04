Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
824 Wisconsin Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
824 Wisconsin Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Mildred D. "Millie" Grasse


1940 - 2019
Mildred D. "Millie" Grasse Obituary
Mildred "Millie" D. Grasse, age 79, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Sheboygan on January 16, 1940, the daughter of the late Eldred and Magdalene Schmidt Michaels.

Millie attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1958. In September of 1959 she was united in marriage to John Hoffmann. He preceded her in death. Millie then married Tom Grasse in Sheboygan on July 7, 2000. She was employed as a shipping clerk for over twenty years at Mayline in Sheboygan until her retirement in 2002.

She was a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Millie enjoyed gardening, sports, traveling all around the United States with Tom and spending time at their cottage in Conover, WI.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; two children, Lorna (Tom) Boje and Darla(Billy) Free; a son-in-law, Jamie Berlin, all of Sheboygan; five grandchildren, Kyle (Katie) Berlin, Tyler Free, Nolan (fiancée Steffany Reyna), Ethan Berlin (special friend Paige Risti), Lizbeth Free; one great-grandson, Joseph Berlin; a sister, Elaine Naumann; two brothers, John (Diane) Michaels and Rodney (Nancy) Michaels, all of Sheboygan. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Millie was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, John Hoffmann, a brother, Lloyd Michaels, a son, John Hoffmann and a daughter, Pama Berlin.

A memorial service for Millie will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave. Sheboygan with Rev. Timothy Mech officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Garden of Valor at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mildred's name may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and a heartfelt thank you is also extended to the entire staff at the hospice for the compassion and care that was given to her.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 4, 2019
