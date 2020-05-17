|
|
Mildred Rauwerdink
Hingham - Mildred Anne Rauwerdink, 100, of Hingham, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, at Pine Haven Residential Home where she had been residing in good health since 2011.
Mildred was born on April 24,1920, in Town of Sherman, to John and Mary (Ramaker) Navis and attended Adell Grade School. On May 29, 1940, Mildred married Harold Rauwerdink in the Town of Holland. Harold preceded Mildred in death on July 28, 1987.
Mildred was a devoted wife and mother and also worked on the assembly line at the Kohler Company for over 25 years until her retirement in 1980.
She was an active lifelong member of Hingham Reformed Church where she was involved in the Women's Ministries and Bible Study group. She was also a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club, Homemakers Clubs and various card clubs.
Mildred was an avid Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Bucks sports fan. She also enjoyed cross stitching, crafts, needlework, gardening, flowers, playing cards, and above all, spending time with her beloved family. Just three weeks ago Mildred observed her 100th birthday. Even with the recent COVID restrictions and guidelines, many people found various ways to make her day very special.
Special thanks to the staff at Pine Haven for going above and beyond for the many extra special touches and effort.
Mildred is survived by her two daughters, Shirley (Jack) DeYoung of Madison, Jeanne (Harley) Hilbelink of Oostburg; one son, Roland (Mary) Rauwerdink of Oostburg; seven grandchildren, Pamela (Jon) Cherney, Lisa (Todd) Jekel, Dawn (Scott) LeMahieu, Randall (Michelle) Hilbelink, Troy (Jen) Hilbelink, Jamie Rauwerdink, Matthew (Rebecca) Rauwerdink; 17 great-grandchildren, Ben (Sharon) Cherney, Kathryn (Dave) Couthurst, Lauren (fiance' Will) Cherney, Samuel, Johanna, and Wesley Jekel, Ashley (Mitchell) Lane and Justin (fiance' Jessica) LeMahieu, Lola and Logan Hilbelink, Alexandra Greenheck, Reagan, Gracie and Gage Hilbelink, Genesis, Malachi and Selah Rauwerdink; two great great grandchildren, Jack and Nora Cherney. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Harold Rauwerdink; parents, John & Mary Navis; an infant daughter, three brothers, Ervin (Dorothy), Lester (Bernice), and Alvin (Anne) Navis; parents-in-law, Abram and Ella Rauwerdink; three brothers-in-law, Irving (Hazel), Donald (Iris), and John (Joan) Rauwerdink; and three sisters-in-law, Alda (John) Swart, Lucile (Henry) Back, and Gladys (Wilfred) Huenink.
A private funeral service to celebrate Mildred's life will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 2 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Dr. Ken Moberg officiating. Burial will take place at Hingham Cemetery. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Mildred Rauwerdink Funeral" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for Pine Haven Christian Communities, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Hingham Church.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Rauwerdink family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020