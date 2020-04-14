|
Milford W. "Mike" Jung
Saukville, formerly of Elkhart Lake - Mr. Milford "Mike" Jung of the Town of Saukville passed away at Milan Estates Monday, April 13, 2020. He was 94 years old.
Milford was born in the Town of Rhine on July 4, 1925, son of Milton and Frieda Gosse Jung. He grew up in Town of Rhine and attended local schools. On September 25, 1946 Mike was united in marriage with Jeanette Eigenburger at St. George Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake. They settled in Elkhart Lake and raised their family of three sons. In 1964 the family moved to Port Washington. Jeanette preceded him in death in 1971. On May 11, 1973 Mike married Gladys Weiss at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Saukville. They settled in the Town of Saukville.
Mike was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for various excavating companies, including Karrels, Wiltgen, and Enders Construction. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139, St. John XXIII Parish, the Knights of Columbus, National Catholic Society of Foresters Court 789, The Knights of Columbus Campers Group, the Wisconsin Retiree's Campers Group. He loved camping, bowling, cards - especially sheepshead- dancing to polka and big-band music, woodworking and making crafts in his spare time. Mike and Gladys also helped out at The Food Pantry in Port Washington for several years.
Survivors include his wife Gladys of Saukville, sons Dennis (Diane) Jung of Port Washington, James (partner Calvin Ebersole) Jung of Brookfield, Randal (Pam) Jung of Jackson, and stepson David (Alice) Baumann of Saukville. He is further survived by 5 grandchildren: Tina (Ken) Krause, Lisa (Jordan) Rathke, Mike (Carrie) Baumann, Dan (Melissa) Baumann and Sarah Baumann, 7 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by brother Marvin (the late Elaine) Jung, 3 infant brothers, and 5 sisters Hilda (the late Jerome) Kornetzke, Esther (the late Mike) Schrader, Vera (the late Clarence) Bub, Florence (the late Harold) Kleinhans and Carol (the late David) Grimm.
Due to the present COVID-19 circumstances, family services will be held before burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington.
If desired, memorials in Mike's name are suggested to The Food Pantry or the Knights of Columbus.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020