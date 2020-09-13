Millie Cooney
Plymouth - Heaven gained another Packer fan on September 12, 2020 when Mildred "Millie" Cooney, age 91, of Plymouth, passed away at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on January 29, 1929 in Green Bay, WI, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel (Van Loo) Naylor. Millie attended Whitney, Tank, and St. Peter and Paul grade schools in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay East H.S. in 1945.
On June 11, 1955, she married Donald N. Cooney at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. The couple resided in Green Bay and moved to Plymouth in 1958. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Green Bay Food.
Millie was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth and was a member of the Christian Women's Society in Church, helping serve many funeral luncheons over the years.
She was a die-hard Packer fan who loved spending time with her family and feline companion, Mittens, and she could always be heard saying "Jeepers."
Survivors include: Daughter: Tina Cooney of Plymouth; Son: Mike (Kathy) Cooney of Plymouth; Two Grandchildren: Nick (Lori) Laack of West Bend, their children: Stephanie and Makayla; and Molly (Jeff) Schmid of Green Bay; Step Grandchildren: Jocie (Pete) Sutton of St. Charles, IL, their children: Andrea, Caleb, Elijah, Micaiah, Jada, and Eden; and Amy Ramminger Creazzo of Australia, her children: Francesco, Luca, and their father: Damian Creazzo.
She is futher survived by: Two sisters-in-law: Lucy Cooney of Green Bay and Ethel Phillips of California; Brother-in-law: John Cooney Jr. "Dick" of Green Bay; Wonderful neighbors: Tina and Dan Sippel and Rich and Billie Rau; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Millie was preceded in death by: Her parents; Husband; Son: Patrick; Son-in-law: Jeff Ramminger; Father and Mother-in-law: John Sr. and Matilda Cooney; Sister: LaVerne (James) DuQuaine; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: John (Eleanore) Hendricks, Beatrice (Kenneth) Mielke, Wally Phillips, Germaine Cooney; Doris (Gordon) Haen, Joyce (Edward) Cooney, Robert Cooney, and Clifford Berg.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday (September 17, 2020) at 1:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth, with Pete Sutton to officiate.
CDC guidelines will be practiced, and the family asks that you wear your Green Bay Packer gear!
Visitation will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home on Thursday (Sept. 17) from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services.
Cremation will take place following the services and inurnment will be in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Millie's Name for the Humane Society.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
