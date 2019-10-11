|
Milton Braun
Town of Sheboygan Falls - Milton W. Braun, 83, of the Town of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center with his family beside him.
Milton was born on January 4, 1936 in the Town of Sheboygan Falls, a son to the late Walter and Clara (Johanning) Braun. He attended Cleveland one room rural school and graduated from Plymouth High School. On June 3, 1961 he was united in marriage to Virginia Lorfeld at St. James UCC in the Town of Meeme. Through their entire marriage they farmed on the Braun family homestead. Milton was very conservation minded and planted corn only one year followed by alfalfa. This practice helped to prevent erosion. His fields were well drained with tiles and he produced abundant crops. He took very good care of the land. Milton also enjoyed collecting International Harvester toys.
Having been a lifelong member of Saron United Church of Christ he was baptized and confirmed there. He served as a trustee and deacon in the church. He was also active in the Plymouth FFA and was a member of the Plymouth, the Wisconsin and the National FFA Alumni Associations
Milton is survived by his wife, Virginia, a son, Daniel Braun, at home; and his sisters-in-law, Ellen Surfus of Manitowoc and Mary Ellen Schnelle of Cleveland. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends further survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Hertha Lorfeld; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald (Mary) Lorfeld, Melvin (Violet) Seifert, William Surfus and Lloyd Schnelle.
A funeral service for Milton will be held 1 PM, Wednesday, October 16 at the Saron United Church of Christ with Pastor Rae Ann Beebe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church, W3830 County Road J, Sheboygan Falls, on Wednesday from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM.
Memorials in Milton's name may be directed to Saron United Church of Christ and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Milton's family would like to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the Town of Sheboygan Falls EMTs.
