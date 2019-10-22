|
Milton F. Karstaedt
Cleveland - Milton F. Karstaedt, 98, village of Cleveland resident, went home to his Lord, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home in Cleveland. Milton was born October 12, 1921, the son of the late Otto and Ida Heckmann Karstaedt. As a young man, Milton worked as a farmhand for 18 years for Frank E. ONeil. He had many places of employment after that including; one and a half years with Gray Iron Co., one and a half years with Garton Toy Co., one and half years with the Kohler Co., and twenty five years with the Cleveland Coop, where he worked until his retirement. On September 13, 1958, Milton was united in marriage to Margene Sixil at St. Peter UCC in Town Rhine. The couple resided in the Village of Cleveland and the marriage was blessed with three sons. Milton's son, Brice, passed away July 11, 2019. Milton was a member of St. Marks UCC in the Town of Mosel, where he was at present, the oldest member. His hobbies included; Gardening, Lawn work, playing Sheepshead, and doing Word Search.
Milton is survived by his wife, Margene of Cleveland, two sons; Brian Jerome Karstaedt of Cleveland and Bruce Robert Karstaedt of Sheboygan, one brother, Donald (Judy) Karstaedt of Newton, one sister, Ruth Meier of Manitowoc, and two sisters-In-law, Geraldine Korb of Kiel, and Louette Boeldt of Cascade, and many nieces and nephews. Milton is preceded in death by his son Brice, one daughter-in-law, Jessica (Landwehr) Karstaedt, two brothers and four sisters. Funeral services for Milton will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Marks UCC in the town of Mosel. Pastor Patrick Schultz will Officiate and burial will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call at the CHURCH on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. A memorial fund has been established in Milton's name. The Stoltenberg Funeral Chapel in Cleveland is assisting the family with these funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019