Mitchell Eugene McDaniel
Howards Grove - Mitchell Eugene McDaniel, 19, of Howards Grove, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an unfortunate accident on Monday, November 11, 2019. Mitchell was born September 2, 2000, in Sheboygan, to Roy Eugene "Geno" McDaniel and Stacy Ann Sebald. He graduated from Howards Grove High School in 2019.
Mitchell loved fishing with Grandpa Sebald and hanging out with Grandpa's friends, watching basketball (especially the Cavs) with Grandma Sebald and getting her riled up over plays, watching football with his Dad and vacationing with future stepmom Sarah and step-siblings Rex and Rachael, spending time with his family and all his homies, especially his best friend Julian Jones. Most weekends you could find Mitchell in Oshkosh partying with his sister Malayna and cousin Kait and he never missed his daily chats with his cousin Maddy. He was her biggest fan. He passed his love of dancing on to his little brother Vinnie "Squirt". Mom would often find them practicing their moves in the living room. He loved to provoke and wrestle with his little cousin, Rufus "Pip Squeak". Mitchell had a very special bond with his Uncle Frank. The two shared endless laughs, countless beers and memories to last a lifetime.
There are coin collectors and stamp collectors, but not Mitchell. Mitchell was a Nike shoe collector! He was a tremendous athlete, with his favorite sport being soccer. He also really enjoyed basketball. Mitchell loved the outdoors and going duck hunting with Scott, so much that they had a duck tally competition. (Mitchell always won!).
Mitchell loved farming. Even as a little boy, he would always be found playing with nothing but tractors. As tragic and devastating as Mitchell's passing was, his family finds comfort knowing that he was doing what he loved. He even had dreams of one day owning his own farm.
Mitchell had a huge personality that was larger than life. He would walk into a room and his infectious smile, contagious laugh and comedic antics would brighten anyone's day. He always stayed true to himself, was not afraid to stand up for what he believed in and was ALWAYS there for his friends.
In addition to his parents, Mitchell is survived by his sister, Malayna Ann McDaniel; his brother, Vincent Lee Balthazor; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Lou Ann Sebald; his aunts and uncles, Lonna (Jack) Near, Kelly (Rufino Martinez III) Sebald, Jack and William Lewis; his cousins, Kaitlynn and Madalynn Near and Rufino "Rufus" Martinez IV.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Beth Petzke officiating. Friends may call on Monday, at the funeral home, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences.
"To my beautiful son, there will never be enough words to express how much I love you and how much you will be missed. You have brought an immense amount of joy, happiness, laughter and fun into my life, into our families' lives, friends and everyone who knew you. You have touched more hearts than you will ever know. I could not have been more blessed for God to have chosen me to be your mom. I will cherish and treasure every single moment that we shared together and will miss you every day until we meet again in heaven. I will forever and always love you. Love, Mom."
"God took our angel away too soon. I love you beyond words and I will miss you more than you will ever know. Love, Dad"
"Live it up, because you don't know when it could be over." Mitchell McDaniel
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019