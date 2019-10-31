Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel De Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel De Smith Obituary
Muriel De Smith

December 13, 1938-October 30, 2019

Once met, never forgotten. Muriel was a special lady always willing to listen and help however needed. We hold onto those memories as we celebrate life. Muriel, formally of Oostburg and Sheboygan Falls, died in Decorah, IA where she resided for more than ten years at the home of her daughter Shelly, son-in-law Mark, and adored grandson Izaak. Her body will be cremated. A private family memorial service is planned on the family farm. In lieu of cards, we ask consideration be given to Mayo Clinic, Audubon Society, , or planting a tree in celebration of her life.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -