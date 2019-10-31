|
|
Muriel De Smith
December 13, 1938-October 30, 2019
Once met, never forgotten. Muriel was a special lady always willing to listen and help however needed. We hold onto those memories as we celebrate life. Muriel, formally of Oostburg and Sheboygan Falls, died in Decorah, IA where she resided for more than ten years at the home of her daughter Shelly, son-in-law Mark, and adored grandson Izaak. Her body will be cremated. A private family memorial service is planned on the family farm. In lieu of cards, we ask consideration be given to Mayo Clinic, Audubon Society, , or planting a tree in celebration of her life.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019