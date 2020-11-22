Muriel Gill
Sheboygan - Muriel Virginia Moore Mertens Gill, age 96, died on November 16, 2020, at Meadowview Manor in Sheboygan. She was born to the late Arthur & Marie Moore on May 5th, 1924 in Antigo, WI. Muriel graduated from Antigo High School in 1942. On June 6, 1942 she married James J. Mertens at St. John's Church in Antigo. James died in 1972.
Jim and Muriel had ten children, James Jr. (Sharon), Paul (Jane), Peter (Sherry), Mary (Joseph) Pfister, Patrick (Margaret), Michael (Mary), Thomas (Janet), Ruth Gosse, Anne (Gary) Harris, and Bernadette (Les) Peterson.
Muriel had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In 1952 Jim & Muriel moved their family to Sheboygan. Muriel was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Sheboygan. She was a member of the "R&R" group, bible class, and treasurer of Daughters of St. Mark. She also attended Bible studies at the Upper Room Christian Community. For many years, she was a volunteer at Bethesda Thrift Shop and the Sheboygan Senior Center.
In 1976 Muriel married George Gill Sr. in Sheboygan. She then had seven step-children, Jean Gill, George Gill Jr. (Mary Jo), Linda (Mike) DeVriend, Patricia (Tom) Bain, Michael (Michelle) Gill, Nicholas (Mary) Gill, Steve (Debbie) Gill. George Gill Sr. died in 2009.
She is survived by a dear sister Colleen Schrimpf whom she raised as her own after their mother died when Colleen was 2 ½ years old; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Muriel was preceded in death by, granddaughter Andrea Moe, and granddaughter Amy Molley; infant sister, Collette (Colleen's twin), and three brothers; James Moore (infant), Arthur Robert "Bob" Moore, Howard William "Bill" (Adele) Moore, sister Betty (Ernie) Dahlke, a daughter-in-law Christine Mertens; son-in-law, Roger Gosse; brother-in-law, Orlie Schrimpf.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be holding services for Muriel at this time.
Burial will be in the family plot at Antigo Cemetery in Antigo, WI.
The family would like to thank Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center for all the care that they have extended to them.