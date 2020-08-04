Myron "Mike" Steffen
Sheboygan - Myron E. "Mike" Steffen, 92, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center, his home the last six years.
Mike was born July 19, 1928 in Sheboygan, son of Edwin and Nora (Berg) Steffen. Myron graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1947. He went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1953.
Myron was employed at Garton Toy from 1947 until 1969, and later at the Sheboygan School District as a custodian at North High School from 1969 until his retirement in 1990.
Doris Kalk and Myron Steffen were united in marriage on June 29, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove. Doris preceded him in death on March 19, 2001.
Myron was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove, where he had served on the finance committee. He was past treasurer of Local 1750 AFSCME, serving in that position from 1975 - 1988. He also volunteered at Morningside Health Center and the Sheboygan Senior Center - Senior Solutions.
Mike was an avid walker, and over the years raised over $5000 in sponsor donations for the Road America 4-mile walk for Cancer. He was a Red Cross blood donor, donating 13 ½ gallons in total. Mike also enjoyed playing Sheepshead at Sheboygan Senior Center. Over the years, Mike and Doris enjoyed their 3 long-haired chihuahuas, all named Smokey. The couple enjoyed their travels and spending time with their family.
Mike is survived by his brother Howard (Lois) Steffen of Sheboygan Falls and his sister Delores Steffen of Sheboygan. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, infant daughter Kim Irene, and sister Marion Malzahn.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, W2776 Hwy 32 in Howards Grove. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday from 10:00AM-11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Mike's name to Trinity Lutheran Church or Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. The family would like to thank the staffs of both for their compassionate care and concern.
