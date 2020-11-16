1/1
Myrtle G. Payne

Sheboygan - Myrtle Payne was born on March 8, 1925 and passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 95. She was united in marriage with Donald E. Payne on December 12, 1942. During her working years she was employed at Mayline for 15 years until her retirement. Myrtle enjoyed playing Bingo, dominos and miniature bowling.

Myrtle is survived by her children, Donna Perkey, Jenette (Gary) Strege, Sandra Schindler, Barbara Siporski, Mary Krebsbach, Donald Jr. (Rita) Payne, Daniel (Susan) Payne, James (Mary) Payne, Evelyn Schindler, Peggy Sonneman, Kathy (Terry) Gahagan, Irvin "Jack" (Mary) Payne; 43 grandchildren; numerous great and great-greatgrandchildren and sisters, Grace Payne, Dolores Eisner, Yvonne Presswood and Ruby Burkholz. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and children, Brenda Schisel and Robert Payne.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. A private family service will be held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to nurse Christine Gabryel for the care given to Myrtle.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
