Nan L. Perl
Sheboygan - Nan Louise Perl (Eigenberger) passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Nan was 68 years old. Nan was born on July 18, 1951 in Plymouth Wisconsin. Nan was the second child of Ken and Evie (Strobel) Eigenberger. Nan graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1969. Nan married Russell Perl on March 21, 1970 in Plymouth Wisconsin.
Nan worked many years at the Sheboygan Falls School District. Her most recent employment had been at Hobo's Korner Kitchen, from which she eventually retired in 2016.
Nan was a loving wife, thoughtful mother, generous grandmother and caring friend. Nan enjoyed reading, crafting, quilting and spending time with her family. Nan also enjoyed casino trips and other adventurous trips with her friends.
Nan will be remembered for always being there when any of her friends and family needed her.
Nan Perl is survived by her three children: Shannon (Chrissy) Perl, Christopher Perl and Carrie (Brett) Damrow- Grandchildren: Cassidy, Remington, Courtney, Joslyn, Autumn, Saige and Trace. Further survived by siblings: Will (Gail) Eigenberger, Joan (Dennis) Butters, Mary (Charlie) Annis, Joe (Jessie) Eigenberger and Lucy Ploeckelmann.
Nan is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Eigenberger, mother Evelyn Eigenberger, brother John Eigenberger and her husband Russell Perl.
Nan's family would like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their caring, respect and compassion through this difficult time.
Nan's life will be celebrated at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove). Visiting hours will be held between 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday July 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers Nan and her family would like donations to be made to the .
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 28 to July 29, 2019