Nancy A. Kuitert
1935 - 2020
Nancy A. Kuitert

Sheboygan - Nancy Kuitert, 85, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, at Harvest Home in Howards Grove, WI.

She was born on July 29, 1935 in Sheboygan, WI, to the late Hugo and Emma (Mueller) Metzner.

Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1953. Nancy married Elmer Kuitert on August 28, 1954 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Elmer preceded Nancy in death on March 23, 1999.

Nancy was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Mary Martha and Altar Guild. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, pogo, kings corners, word search puzzles and knitting.

Nancy is survived by her children, Mark (Linda) Kuitert, Ann Klemme and Joel Klemme; grandchildren, Melissa Flores, Zachary Griffin, Joe Runnels, Alan (Ashley) Klemme and Brian Klemme; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Brittany, Trent, Lily, and Callie; great-great-granddaughter Jessie Lynn; sister-in-law Violet Kuitert.

Along with her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by an infant daughter; a granddaughter Jennifer Runnels; siblings, in-laws and other family.

Due to the current health circumstances, there will be a private family service held for Nancy at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Nancy will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Nancy's name.

The family would like to thank the staff from Hometown Retirement, Harvest Home and Heartland Hospice for the care given to Nancy.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
