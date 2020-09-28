1/1
Nancy Ann Den Boer
Nancy Ann Den Boer

Plymouth - Nancy Ann Den Boer, age 75, was called to her eternal home on Sunday (September 27th ) surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with kidney disease.

Nancy was born on November 20th, 1944 in Kenosha, WI. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School. She later moved to Oostburg, WI where she raised her two children, Tammy and Jeff, her pride and joy. In the 80's Nancy started her own, successful cleaning business. On the weekends she could be found dancing the night away with friends and family at the armory and hall dances in Sheboygan. She spent her last several years in Plymouth, WI where she played an active role in managing the Midwest Luxury Apartment community in Sheboygan and Plymouth by coordinating parties, sports pools, and outings.

Nancy's love for her family and friends was inspirational. She cherished time spent with loved ones whether it was over a shared meal, a spur of the moment trip to the garden store or simply hanging out and playing a game together. She loved to bake and cook and spent most of her free time in the kitchen. She always arrived with snacks in tow and shared her recipes with all of those around her. When she was not in the kitchen, Nancy could be found crocheting beautiful gifts or outside meticulously maintaining her garden.

Nancy is survived by her children Tammy (Rob) and Jeff (Becky). Adoring grandmother of Amanda (Danny), Cassie (Eric), Nichole (Jesse), Allie (Ben), Maddie, Jake (Aarika), and her great-grandson Giovanny, along with her grand-dogs Lily, Hampton, Costa, Hazel, Berkley, Bailey and Neela. She is also survived by her siblings Pat, Roger and Gene, plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents John and Virginia Willems.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held for immediate family at a later date.

In memory of Nancy, donations can be made to the ride share program at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sheboygan County, ADRC Building, 620 Forest Avenue, Attn: Brittney, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

Thank you to the Sheboygan Senior Community for the outstanding care and compassion that you showed Nancy. Thank you to Dr. Nikhil Parikh and the St. Nicholas Dialysis team for the love, support, and community that you provided Nancy; you all became part of her family.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
