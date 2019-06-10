Nancy C. Dietsche (nee Sonneman)



Sheboygan - Nancy Dietsche entered into Eternal Life on June 7, 2019. She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1954. A proud German Russian (Volga Deutsch) known for making fleischbierock for family, friends and neighbors. She was a lifelong resident of Sheboygan who enjoyed her Packers, Brewers and an occasional Old Fashioned or two, maybe three!



Nancy married Felix "Phil" Dietsche on February 18, 1956. Together they raised six children and one granddaughter, Jennifer Lueck. Their joy in life was a family get together at their home purchased in August 1966. Both led with their hearts, always putting others first, devoted to God, family and each other. A great team!



Humor played a big part in her life. She liked to blow in Phil's ear to see him giggle uncontrollably, he begged her to stop. She didn't until all her children were laughing.



On Saturdays we cleaned the house. One week she promised her kids a "Buck" if they cleaned quickly. Afterwards she thanked them and turned them around to kick them in the butt with her knee. A "Buck". Later she took them to D.Q., after all, she was fair.



In her teens, Nancy taught roller skating and did competitive gymnastics at Turners. Later she was a Scouts Den Mother and volunteer with AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary to serve veterans in the area.



She led a life of complete devotion to God, family and Phil. In times of adversity she placed her faith in God and you witnessed true strength of character, an unshakeable faith in her Lord.



Nancy and Phil were active members of Immanuel Lutheran Church and later Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that liked being called "Oma". She will be greatly missed.



Her legacy to all of unconditional love, patience, humor, perseverance and faith in God shall carry us through until we meet again.



Nancy is survived by her daughters, Diane Piper, Monica (Jay) Waldschmidt, Donna Dietsche, Mary (Kace) Kaiser; son, Michael (Janet) Dietsche; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Lueck, Stephanie (Ryan) Arndt, Jessica (Ron) Spencer, Ashley Kollath, Alex Kaiser, Christopher Kaiser, Elizabeth Kaiser, Zak (Ida) Waldschmidt, Hunter Waldschmidt and Justin (Lauren) Dietsche; great-grandchildren, Halia, Makaio, Kauai Lueck, Riley, Kaylie Spencer, Dylan, Aiden, Ben and Liam Arndt and favorite in laws, Floyd and Ann Dietsche. She is preceded in death by her husband, Felix; parents, Lester and Clara (Fritz) Sonneman; son, John; 4 sisters; 3 brothers; favorite aunt and uncle, Anna and Roy Schwanekamp; grandson, Matthew Dietsche and great-grandson, Kai Lueck.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, Nancy and family requests that you go out and do a kind deed for someone or make a donation to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.



The family would like to thank Nancy's home caregivers, Julie Vaith and Melissa Garay-Triviski for always giving her love and great care.



The family would also like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the exceptional loving, compassionate and skilled care for mom in a beautiful and peaceful environment.



Published in Sheboygan Press on June 10, 2019