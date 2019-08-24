|
Nancy Carol (nee Sleger) Gatyas
Long Grove, IL - Nancy Carol (nee Sleger) Gatyas passed away following a lengthy illness on August 20, 2019 at Avantara Health Center in Long Grove, Illinois.
Nancy was born August 27, 1933 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Bernard Charles Sleger and Leonora Petra (Jorgensen) Sleger. She was raised in Stanley, Wisconsin and was married there on November 4, 1950 to Frank Gatyas.
Nancy earned her teaching certificate in 1971 from the Sheboygan County Teacher's College, her bachelor's degree in 1979 from Lakeland College and her master's degree in 1983 from Cardinal Stritch College . She was employed as a reading specialist in the Plymouth Public School District from 1970 to 1984, the Middleton-Cross Plains School District from 1984 to 1998 and was proud be a member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletic Department serving as an academic advisor from 1989 to 2010.
She is survived by her sister Joan Lien, her sons Frank (Cheryl) and Kent Gatyas, grandchildren Sam (Tammy) Gatyas, Max (fiancée Emily Berkson ) Gatyas, Thomas (Kristin) Gatyas, Sara (Ryan) Kautzer, Stephanie (Josef) Schwartz, and by 5 great grandchildren; Gabriel Gatyas, Frederick Kautzer, Cecilia Gatyas, Walter Kautzer and Arlo Gatyas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, her infant son Thomas and her brother-in-law Peter Lien.
Nancy was a strong willed, independent woman; a polio and cancer survivor of indomitable spirit. She adored her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her student athletes at UW-Madison.
Private burial services will be held in Monroe, Wisconsin.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 24, 2019