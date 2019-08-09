|
|
Nancy Garton Verhage
Sheboygan - Nancy "Nanny" Garton Verhage (89) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family 8-2-2019, from complications of Alzheimer's. Born 6-8-1930, she grew up in Sheboygan, WI and married Roger "Buck" T. Verhage, also from Sheboygan. She graduated from Briarcliff Junior College and followed Buck to Northwestern University. After his service during the Korean War, they settled in Arcadia, CA, and raised 3 children, Connie, Vicki and John. Nancy was an active leader and volunteer in Brownies, Girl Scouts, Candy Stripers, Children's Home Society, Junior League, National Charity League, PTA and other community activities and served as an Ordained Deacon at the Presbyterian Church, USA. Nancy was a loving, kind, faithful and considerate person who enjoyed life to the fullest and always had a smile on her face. She was much loved by all who knew her and the world's best wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. The real love of her life was her family. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, 3 children and 6 grandchildren.
Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. Charitable contributions may be sent to: Yolo Hospice, 1909 Galileo Court, Suite A, Davis, CA, or Davis Community Presbyterian Church, 412 C St., Davis, CA 95616.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019