Nancy (Dickmann) Gehr
Sheboygan - Nancy Jean Gehr, 80, of Sheboygan, WI, died November 9, 2020. Nancy was born March 25, 1940 in Sheboygan to John and Wilma (Mundt) Dickmann.
Nancy was formerly married to Melvin Holtz. On April 7, 1983 she married John K. Gehr. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2004.
Nancy was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and a Widow member of Elks Lodge 299. Nancy was co-chairman with her husband Jack of the South Chapter of A.F.S and welcomed six foreign students into their home. She also served on The Mayor's International Committee and was a member of the Four Freshman Society.
Nancy enjoyed camping with her family and friends and was also an avid Packer and Cub's fan. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling to foreign and domestic locations.
Nancy is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Scholten (Tom Federer) of Delavan; Laura Hutchison of Sheboygan; Kelly (Jason) Lade of Sheboygan Falls; a son David Holtz of Sheboygan; seven grandchildren Chad Ploetz; Wade and Stacy Scholten; Tristin Hutchison; Amanda and Lizzy Siegel; a great granddaughter Ariel Ploetz and a great grandson Lucas Velez; one brother Bryan (Jean) Dickmann; one sister Karen (Jim) Birschbach all of Sheboygan.
Her husband and her parents preceded Nancy in death.
The family extends its thanks to the compassionate caregivers at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
