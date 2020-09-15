1/1
Nancy Hein
Nancy Hein

Plymouth - Nancy Hein, age 65, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

She was born on June 10, 1955 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Levern and Marcella (Roethel) Busse.

Nancy graduated from Kiel High School in 1973. In 1972, Nancy met Dennis Hein and fell in love. They were wed on December 11, 1976 at St. John - St. Peter Lutheran in Cleveland, WI. Together they raised two daughters, Michelle "Shelly" and Stacy in Elkhart Lake.

After High School, Nancy worked for Hayssen Manufacturing for over 10 years. After the birth of their second child, Nancy shifted careers to become a sales consultant for Avon for over 30 years.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking, baking, and playing cards. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandson, Maxwell.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Dennis; two daughters, Shelly (Thien) Le and Stacy Hein; grandson, Maxwell Le; sister, Donna Wieland; brother, Randy (Lynn) Busse; sisters-in-law, Sharon Stemper and Sandy Wieland; brother-in-law, Fred Osius; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law; and sister-in-law.

There will be a small private family service at St. Johannes Cemetery in Cleveland. A public celebration of Nancy's life will be held for friends and family in Summer/Fall of 2021.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
