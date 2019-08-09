|
|
Nancy J. Burns
Kiel - Nancy J. Burns, 77 of Kiel, formerly of Waldo passed away on Wednesday evening, August 7, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls.
Nancy was born on October 22, 1941 in Menomonie, Wisconsin a daughter to the late Ernest and Dorothy (King) Rhead. She graduated from Baldwin High School. In 1960 she was united in marriage to Gerald Burns. As a homemaker Nancy took great pride in raising and caring for her children. She had a great passion for knitting giving her creations to family, friends and those in need. She enjoyed collecting dolls and had a huge heart especially towards animals. She enjoyed Wisconsin sports especially the Milwaukee Brewers.
Nancy is survived by her four sons, Jeff and his wife Heike Burns of Cataldo, Idaho, Mark Burns and his special friend, Lori Klumb of Sheboygan, Jon and his wife Kelli Burns of Oostburg and Michael Burns and his special friend, Kim Lewis of Plymouth; her daughter, Elizabeth Schap of Sun Prairie; eleven grandchildren: Becky, Sheila, Alisha, Ryan, Marissa, Claire, Preston, Jake, Ellie, Libby, and Leah; 8 great grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis ( Anne) Rhead of Elk Mound, WI and Terri (Lori) Schaefer of Asheville, NC; two sisters, Cheryl (Richard) Beghun of Menomonie, WI and Susan (Jeff) Kuttner of Grangeville, Idaho and her stepfather, Virgil Bundy of Wheeler, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Allene Rhead and the father of her children, Gerald Burns.
Following Nancy's wishes a private family gathering will be held with inurnment in Dunn County.
Nancy's family thanks the staffs at Willowdale, St. Nicholas Hospital and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. They also thank Nancy's very good friend, Kim Crisbione. The care and compassion shown will be remembered.
