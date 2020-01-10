|
|
Nancy J. Reiss (Likas)
Sheboygan - Nancy J. (Likas) Reiss, aged 74, passed away peacefully in her home, on January 8, 2020. Nancy was born on October 30, 1945 in Sheboygan to the late Frank and Vernice (Metcher) Likas. Nancy attended local schools and graduated from South High School in 1964. She was employed with the Sheboygan School System and later in life pursed a degree for massage therapy. Nancy enjoyed playing her guitar, crafting, gardening playing with her grandchildren and spoiling her three dogs, Shiloh, Buddy and Willow. Nancy is survived by her two brothers, Ronald (Sally) Likas, Richard (Dawn) Likas; four children; Shelley (Tom) Buckley of Noblesville, IN, Lisa Mitchell, of Sheboygan, Jason (Vicky) Case of Sheboygan and Jessica Case of Milwaukee, along with eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan) with Rev. Timothy Mech officiating. Friends may call on Monday, at the funeral home, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send email condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Nancy's name to be used for the Alzheimer's Foundation and the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020