Nancy J. Yurk
Sheboygan - Nancy J. Yurk, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away early Sunday morning, August 16, 2020, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Nancy was born on April 10, 1938, in Sheboygan to the late Otto and Anna Theresa Fischer Yurk. She grew up in Kohler and graduated from Kohler High School. She went on to serve her country in the U.S. Marine Corp. for four years.
She worked for General Motors in Oak Creek, WI, as a quality control inspector and retired with 25 years of service. She enjoyed spending time in Door County and with her two dogs, Baxter and Lola.
Nancy enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army on Saturdays serving Emmaus Meals with St. Peter Lutheran Church. At Christmas time, she organized for Grace Church the Salvation Army bell ringing and collected gifts for the adopted family Christmas program and the Salvation Army Castle at Memorial Mall. Nancy was a long time member of Grace Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her partner of 53 years, Beverly Evans; her two brothers, Steve (Jwin) Zillier, and Carl (Shirley) Zillier; her sister Roberta (Don) Rathbun; a step-brother Martin (Lockey) Kjelson, III; her sister-in-law, Shirel Zillier; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, Otto and Anna Theresa, she was preceded in death by her step father, Carl Zillier and a brother, Jerry Zillier.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for the family at Grace Episcopal Church. The Ven Michele Whitford will officiate. Family and friends are invited to watch the service online on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at www.gracesheboygan.com
. Inurnment will take place in the Grace Church Columbarium.
The family would like to thank Dr. Horth and staff of Columbia St. Mary's and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Nancy's arrangements.