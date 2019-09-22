|
|
Nancy K. Lehmann
Sheboygan Falls - Nancy K. Lehmann, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Nancy was born on December 2, 1943, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to George and Christine (Overvog) Long. She attended Superior High School.
On October 10, 1964, Nancy married Ervin at First Baptist Church in Sheboygan Falls. Nancy was self-employed for many years as a housekeeper.
She was a member of Jubilee Assembly of God in New Holstein, WI. Nancy was an Avon representative for many years. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, photography, scrap booking, vacationing to see family and collecting angel figurines. Most of all, Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ervin; three daughters, Lana (Randy) Lohse, Diana (Scott) Greisbach and Rachel (Michael) William; seven Grandchildren, Cassie, Melissa, Mike, Brandon, Mikayla, Christian and Natalya; two Great-Grandchildren, Corbin and Corrine; sister, Shirley Rodrigues; brother, Fred (Jeanine) Long; and other extended family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Long; and brother, Clarence Long.
A graveside service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2010, at 1:00 pm at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery with Rev. Pat Erickson officiating. A burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Lehmann family with arrangements.
