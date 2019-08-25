|
|
Nancy L. Kaufman
Plymouth - Nancy L. Kaufman, age 77 of Plymouth, WI, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.
She was born on December 20, 1941, in Great Bend, KS, the daughter of Steve and Dorothy (nee Rupp) Brooks.
On May 25, 1962, she married Charles D. Kaufman at Emporia, KS. He passed away on July 19, 1998.
She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth, WI. She was also the first Female Alderwoman of Plymouth, WI ; member of the Plymouth City Band ; Plymouth Jayceettes (Past President) ; Representive for Teachers Union ; Loners On Wheels RV Club (Past President).
Nancy was born in Great Bend, KS and grew up and attended high school in Ulysses, KS. She earned a Bachelors degree in Physics at Emporia State Teachers College. She taught high school math and science. In 1969 she and her husband moved to Plymouth, WI., where they both taught in the Plymouth School District. She and her husband were proud they were able to teach a summer in Europe. Together they traveled the world enjoying Egypt, Europe and Israel. She was an avid reader and loved to RV. She spent winters in San Benito, TX.
Survivors include: Son - Michael (Karen) Kaufman, of Illinois; Daughter - Merrie (Matthew) Perry, of Colorado; Son - Brooks (Amy) Kaufman, of Colorado; Daughter - Suzanne (husband Jonathan Larson) Kaufman, of Washington; Grandchildren - Ryan Perry, Brady Perry, Brett Kaufman, Charlie Perry, Steven Kaufman, Eleanor Larson and Katherine Larson; Brothers - Butch (Mary) Brooks, of Kansas, Jake (Jerrie) Brooks, of Kansas, Wayne (Sandy) Brooks, of Kansas and several Nieces and Nephews
She was preceded in death by: Father - Steve Brooks, Mother - Dorothy Brooks nee Rupp and Husband - Charles D. Kaufman - Died 7/19/1998
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
The family will have private services.
Memorial contributions may be made to San Gabriel Memory Care Center or Plymouth City Band.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019