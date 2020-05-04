|
|
Nancy "Tillie" L. Schultz
Sheboygan - Nancy "Tillie" L. Schultz, age 73, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully holding her granddaughter, Robin's hand on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
She was born in Plymouth on December 18, 1946, to the late Alfred and Betty (Arbuckel) DeMarce. Tillie was employed at Bemis Manufacturing for many years in which she also retired from.
Tillie enjoyed playing softball and shooting pool in her younger years. Most recently Tillie loved going to Oneida to play bingo, but most of all spending time with her two great-grandchildren, Morgan and Shelby.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (David) Schultz, Rhonda (Danny) Will, Ross Schultz, and Rodney Schultz; grandchildren, Robin (Dusty) Miller, Ross Schultz Jr., Zach Will, Brandon (fiancé Lauren) Schultz, Cody Schultz, Matt Schultz, Brittany Warner, Brooke Puetz, and Mackenzie Will; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Shelby Miller, Parker Schultz, and Aiden, Riley, and Skylar Warner; sister Donna Fenske; and special friends, Pam (Jim) Florian, Linda (Jim) Lehrke, Marilyn (Jeff) Brickner and Mary Mooney. Nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents, Tillie was preceded in death by a grandson Brent Schultz; a brother Alfred DeMarce Jr. and a nephew Todd Fenske.
Following Tillie's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a private service.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Chad Fenske and Pam Florian for spending time with Tillie when others could not be there, along with Kelly White and family for the additional support. They would also like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all the care given to Tillie and the support and caring words given to her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Tillie's name.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 4 to May 10, 2020