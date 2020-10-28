Nancy L. SmithSheboygan - Nancy L. Smith, 74, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family.Born August 27, 1946 in Sheboygan, Nancy was a daughter of the late Cletus and Margaret Gottschalk Meyer. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School. In October of 1965, she was united in marriage to James R. Smith and relocated to Fresno, CA.Nancy worked in the mail department for many years at Certified Ad Services in Fresno, CA. After she returned to Sheboygan, she enjoyed volunteering at Bethesda Thrift store and working with her sister, Karen, at the Gibson Girls Estate Sales. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids, her beloved cats and finding treasures at local thrift stores.She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Jay) Bartels; and her grandchildren, Jaycob, Jensen, and Madelynn, all of Howards Grove. She is further survived by her sister, Karen Schmeiser; her nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband James R. Smith.Private family graveside services will take place at Calvary Cemetery.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff, especially Stacy, Dan and Ann, for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Nancy's arrangements.