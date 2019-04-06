|
|
Nancy Laack
Newport, CA - Nancy R. Laack, 86 of Newport Beach, CA passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Nancy was born on March 20, 1932, in South Bend, Indiana, to Robert and Anita Coswell. She was a graduate of Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana. She also graduated from McCormick Seminary in Chicago. She married Leland M. Laack in 1959. Nancy was a very loving mother, with a kind, caring heart. She was active in church education, education, and childcare until retirement. Nancy was an avid reader and lover of history with amazing memory and recall! She knitted blankets for most of her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Along with Leland, she collected Christmas creches from all over the world. Before adopting three children, they gave their gift of parenting through fostering many in need of a home.
Nancy is survived by her son, Troy Laack of Waukesha, Wisconsin; her daughter Allison (Kyle) Robar of Newport Beach, Ca; and five grandchildren, Spencer Laack, Stephen Laack, Kenna Robar, Ava Robar, and Keaton Robar.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, her husband Leland and one son, Todd Laack.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. A visitation will take place at the church from 3:30 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place prior at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Laack family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 6, 2019