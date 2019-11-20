Services
Nancy M. Lutzke

Nancy M. Lutzke Obituary
Nancy M. Lutzke

Sheboygan - Nancy M. Lutzke, 87, of Sheboygan passed away on November 17, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital. Nancy was born on February 9, 1932 to the late Francis and Helen Dickman. She graduated from Cedar Grove High School. Nancy was united in marriage 63 years ago to the love of her life, Gerald Lutzke. Nancy enjoyed staying home and raising her family.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Gerald; five children, Carol (David) Gensch, David (Rhonda) Lutzke, Gerald (Sara) Lutzke, Beth (Brian) Kaat and Timothy (Kathy) Lutzke; grandchildren, Carlo Lutzke, Maria (Michael) Mostek, Vanessa (Alex) Thomas, Anna (Will) Thompson, Nikki Kaat, Cole Gensch; 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Marilyn Olguin and Judy Dickman. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Private services are being held by the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Nov. 20, 2019
