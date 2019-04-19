|
Cedar Grove - Nancy Mae Otte, 84, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Nancy was born on June 26, 1934, in Sheboygan, to George and Pauline (Van Dixhorn) Te Lindert. Nancy was a 1952 graduate of Cedar Grove and attended Sheboygan Business College. On September 3, 1955, Nancy married Cornelius Otte, Jr. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1997. Nancy and Cornelius owned and operated Otte Bus Service for 30 years.
Nancy was a member of First Reformed Church in Cedar Grove, where she served on the Ladies Aid and was a past church secretary. Nancy enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, and sitting in the sun.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Gail Otte of Aspen, CO; son, David (Carol) Otte of Cedar Grove; two grandchildren, Richard (Theresa) Otte of Cedar Grove, and Jeffrey (Beth) Otte of Sheboygan Falls; two great-grandchildren, Jonathan (Brooke) Otte, and Keaton Otte; and two great-great grandchildren Kayson, and Bennett. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Cornelius.
A funeral service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 3 pm at the First Reformed Church in Cedar Grove with Rev. Chris Schaefer officiating. A burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family the CHURCH on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12:30pm until the time of service at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the in her name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 19, 2019