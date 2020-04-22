|
|
Nancy R. Cleveland
Sheboygan - Nancy R. Cleveland, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Born August 31, 1937 in Milwaukee, Nancy was a daughter of the late Edward P. and Ruth F. Weber Ross. She attended area schools and graduated from Central High School in 1956. She then attended U.W. Stevens Point and later Lakeshore Technical College where she also taught in the typing department as an assistant teacher for two years. In June of 1957, she married Tom Sanville. In November of 1984, she was united in marriage to Lee Cleveland. They were married for 32 years before Lee preceded her in death on January 1, 2016.
Nancy worked as a secretary for Jacobson Advertising and then as a customer service secretary for Borden Chemical. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and belonged to the Mary Circle and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Junior Women's Club, was on the Board of Directors of Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and served as the secretary for the Buccaneers Parents Organization. She enjoyed bowling where she won in the city doubles tournaments, golfing at Riverdale and loved to play pool.
She is survived by her three children, Barbara Rothwell, Plymouth, Beth Sanville, Sheboygan, and Peter (Yvonne) Sanville, Sheboygan; two step children, Scott Cleveland, Sheboygan, and James Cleveland, San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren, Ericka (Robert) Mendez, Rachel (Lee) Covey, Tara (Robert) Vandoske, and Justin Sanville; three step grandchildren, Ben (Jill) Cleveland, Heather (Allen) Eastlund, and Aaron (Angie) Cleveland; twelve great grandchildren; her sister, Joan Hoffmann, Kohler; her brother, Michael Ross, El Paso, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and her husband, Lee, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jeff Rothwell; her sister, Judy Ross; and her brother-in-law, George Hoffmann.
Private family services will take place at the Sunrise Memorial Garden Columbarium.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Nancy's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020