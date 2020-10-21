1/1
Nancy Reseburg
1946 - 2020
Nancy Reseburg

Sheboygan Falls - Nancy Ann Reseburg, 74, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Nancy was born on October 9, 1946, in Sheboygan, to Carl and Anna (Van Hoof) Klauser. She was a 1965 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School, and worked at various places including Bemis Manufacturing, The American Club, and Troy Cleaners.

On October 1, 1966, Nancy married her best friend and love of her life, Robert Reseburg.

Nancy was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed reading, cooking, music, and caring for her animals. Above all, she was the glue that held her family together. She was always taking care of others, always willing to quietly lend a helping hand, and of course always with her beautiful smile.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Reseburg of Sheboygan Falls; two daughters, Lori (Glen) Naumann of Sheboygan Falls, Amy Roe of Plymouth; one son, Robert Reseburg, Jr. of Sheboygan Falls,; three grandchildren, Courtney Reseburg, Ellie Roe, and Luke Roe; sister, Leslie (David) Kaeppel, one sister-in-law, Kathy (Roger) Zutz; two brothers-in-laws, Frank Reuter, William Reseburg. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Ann Klauser; sister-in-law, Diane Reuter, and brother-in-law, James (Sharon) Reseburg.

A private funeral service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, with Rev. Kyle Backhaus officiating. A public visitation will take place at the Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Wearing a face mask and observing physical distance is required.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Reseburg family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

