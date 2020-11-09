1/1
Nancy S. Moldovan
Nancy S. Moldovan

Parnell - Nancy S. Moldovan, age 76, of Parnell, WI, passed away on Wednesday (November 4, 2020) at home in her husband's arms.

She was born on July 8, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI daughter of the late Gerald "Jerry" and Olive (Schultz) Abts.

She attended Philips Grade School and graduated from Rufus King High School in 1962. Nancy attended UW Milwaukee, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Special Education.

On June 13, 1969, she married Peter K. Moldovan at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Milwaukee.

She worked for the Milwaukee Public Schools as a Special Ed. teacher for 30 years. Nancy cared deeply for the children she taught and was an outstanding teacher.

She was a former member of Siloah Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. Nancy volunteered at Angel Hugs and Rocky Knoll Health Care Center for many years.

Nancy enjoyed hiking, swimming, golfing, bicycling, downhill and cross country skiing, cooking, crafts, playing piano, and was an avid reader. She loved nature, dog, cats, and bird watching. Above all she loved her horses the most, especially the first love of her life, Laddy.

Survivors include her loving husband, Peter and two brothers-in-law, John (Joyce) Moldovan and Ernest (Cindy) Moldovan. She is also survived by a nephew, nieces, cousins, and special friends; Jackie and Mike Birschbach, Cory Kleinhans, Jessica (Kleinhans) Buerger, Donna and Ron DeZwarte, Kathleen and Kenny Flath, and Betsy and Ormon Brooks and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, John and Ida Moldovan and special friend, Dylan Kleinhans.

Following Nancy's wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Interment will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in the town of Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee in Nancy's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
