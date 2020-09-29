1/1
Nancy Williams
Nancy Williams

Plymouth - Nancy Joyce Williams, 84, of Plymouth went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2020.

Nancy Watson was born and raised in West Virginia. Shortly after graduating from Elkins high school, she and a high school friend moved to Washington DC to find employment. In the summer of 1955, while working at a Navy office, she captured the heart of Donald Frank Williams. A few months later, they were married by a Navy chaplain.

Nancy spent her life caring for her family, partnering with Don in two businesses, then later in life traveling across the U.S researching family genealogies and cruising the Caribbean.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Don, as well as her sisters Anne and Melinda. She is survived by her son, Matthew Brian (Susan) Williams of Romeo, Michigan, and her brother John (Mary) Watson of Richmond, Virginia.

She was the proud grandmother of Sarah (Darrell) Green, David (Rona) Williams, Hannah Williams, and acquired grandchildren Sara (Joshua) Hetterscheidt and Ashley (Mark) Ward. She adored her five great grandchildren, Taavi, Benjamin, Catherine, Vivian, and Evelyn. She cared deeply for all twelve of her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (October 3, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will be from 11:00AM - 1:00PM, with a prayer service to follow at 1:00PM. Burial will be in the Waldo Cemetery.

CDC guidelines of masks and proper social distancing will be practiced.

Nancy faithfully sponsored children in Africa for 43 years through World Vision. In lieu of flowers, contributions in remembrance of Nancy would be appreciated to that charity at this web address:

https://mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/Nancy-Williams-Memorial

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
OCT
3
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
