Naomi Cerda
Naomi Cerda age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020. Naomi was born in Sheboygan on April 24th, 1976 to Joe and Karen Lampe. She attended Sheboygan South High School. Those that new this beautiful vivacious young lady knew she had a fierce love for her friends and family especially her daughter Alex (Allie). Allie was the center of her universe and her love for her was immeasurable. When you were with Naomi you felt as tho you had the real deal and came away feeling better for having been with her. She could make those around her feel confident and happy. She was coming to terms with her struggles and problems and helped others with their own. Her sweet demeanor and brilliant smile will be sorely missed by friends and family until we can join her again in heaven. Naomi is survived by Alex of the home, her son Alejandro SOSa of Sheboygan, her mother Karen Fuchs of Deland, FL, and her aunt and uncle Carol and David Markus of Yukon, OK.
She was preceded in death by her father Joe Lampe, and sister Tasha Berry. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be determined at a later date.
From Robert Frost:
Nature's first green is gold
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early leaf's a flower
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.