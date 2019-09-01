|
|
Natalie A. Hansen
Plymouth - Natalie Ann Hansen (nee Boldig), age 74, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Thursday (August 22, 2019) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on February 7, 1945, a daughter of the late Dale E. and Jeanne Marie (Lewis) Boldig.
Natalie attended Grade School in Watertown, WI, Alexandria, VA, and Ontonagon, MI and graduated from Narimasu High School in Tokyo, Japan in 1963. For three years she attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
On October 14, 1967, she married James H. Hansen of Marinette, WI, approximately 1 year after their blind date.
She worked at Van Der Jagt-Williamson Accounting Firm in Sheboygan, which later became Clifton Gunderson Company.
Natalie was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth, where she belonged to the Pricilla Circle and numerous Bible Study groups.
She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, her winter trips to Arizona and watching her grandchildren participate in various activities.
Survivors include her husband: James of Plymouth; Two daughters: Carrie (Alexander) Pieper of Kohler and Christina (David) Marver of Cave Creek, AZ; Four grandchildren: Allison Pieper, Christian Pieper, Colin Marver and Lauren Marver; One sister: Toni Terry of Fayetteville, NC; One brother: Mark Boldig of Fayetteville, NC; and Two sisters-in-law: Janis (Richard) Boldt of Eau Claire and Julianne (Thomas) Schacht of Ramsey, MN.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Natalie was preceded in death by her parents; Brother: Dana Boldig; and Sister: Dawn Hayes.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at 5:00 P.M. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Rev. Casey Sugden, Pastor of the Church, will officiate.
Friends and family may call at the CHURCH on Saturday (Sept. 28) from 3:00 P.M. until time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Natalie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 1, 2019