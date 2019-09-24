|
|
Natalie Ann Hansen
Plymouth - Natalie Ann Hansen (nee Boldig), age 74, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at 5:00 P.M. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Rev. Casey Sugden, Pastor of the Church, will officiate.
Friends and family may call at the CHURCH on Saturday (Sept. 28) from 3:00 P.M. until time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Natalie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 24, 2019