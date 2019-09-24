Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Plymouth, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Plymouth, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Ann Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie Ann Hansen Obituary
Natalie Ann Hansen

Plymouth - Natalie Ann Hansen (nee Boldig), age 74, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at 5:00 P.M. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Rev. Casey Sugden, Pastor of the Church, will officiate.

Friends and family may call at the CHURCH on Saturday (Sept. 28) from 3:00 P.M. until time of Services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Natalie's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now