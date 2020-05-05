|
|
Naudain C. Lichte
Sheboygan - Naudain Carol Lichte, 87, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at Sheboygan Progressive Health Services, her home since June of 2017.
Naudain was born October 26, 1932 in Milwaukee, daughter of Walter and Elsie (nee Mitzner) Mitte. On March 06, 1971 married Norbert E. Lichte at First Lutheran Church in West Allis. Naud worked various jobs, retiring in 1994.
Naud loved to garden and preserved her wares. An avid deer hunter, fall time found her in the woods. Norb and Naud loved motorcycle riding and their horses, Joey and Cochise. They operated a hobby farm for 35 years until moving to a more open home because of Naud's health issues in 2007.
Surviving Naud are her beloved husband of 49 years, Norb, her brother-in-law Charles Lichte, and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Elsie Mitte and two sisters: Andree Zauner and Phyllis Grover.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sheboygan Progressive Health Services for the excellent care Naud received that never left her wanting for anything.
According to Naud's wishes, cremation has taken place. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 5 to May 10, 2020