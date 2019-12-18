Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Kelling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Kelling


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neal Kelling Obituary
Neal Kelling

Neal "Lumpy" Kelling, 45, passed away at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

He was born on June 10, 1974, to David and the late Kaye (Gesch) Kelling. He attended Random Lake High School. For 23 years he worked at Times Printing.

Neal enjoyed outdoor activities of snowmobiling, riding motorcycling, and playing guitar around the campfire. He was kind and helpful in nature and loved his nieces.

He is survived by his father: David; Brother: Joel (Lisa) and their children Lindsey and Kayla; Paternal grandmother: Iris Kelling; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Maternal grandparents: Martin Jr. and Kathleen Gesch; Paternal grandfather: Vernon Kelling; and other relatives.

Per Neal's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A private memorial is being planned for a later date.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -