Neal Kelling
Neal "Lumpy" Kelling, 45, passed away at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
He was born on June 10, 1974, to David and the late Kaye (Gesch) Kelling. He attended Random Lake High School. For 23 years he worked at Times Printing.
Neal enjoyed outdoor activities of snowmobiling, riding motorcycling, and playing guitar around the campfire. He was kind and helpful in nature and loved his nieces.
He is survived by his father: David; Brother: Joel (Lisa) and their children Lindsey and Kayla; Paternal grandmother: Iris Kelling; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Maternal grandparents: Martin Jr. and Kathleen Gesch; Paternal grandfather: Vernon Kelling; and other relatives.
Per Neal's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A private memorial is being planned for a later date.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019