Neil M. Morgan
Plymouth - Neil Morgan, age 85, of Plymouth, passed away early Saturday (August 10, 2019) at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth.
He was born on August 14, 1933, in Stark, WI, a son of the late Norbert and Mayme (O'Neil) Morgan.
He attended schools in Sheboygan Falls. On February 4, 1956, Neil married his best friend and love of his life, Carleen K. Gilboy, at St. John the Baptist Church in Plymouth.
Neil was employed with the Vollrath Company in Sheboygan for 42 years, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
Neil was an avid Packer fan, he also enjoyed fishing, woodworking (especially wishing wells and lighthouses), camping, going up north to their cottage and Oneida, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by: Wife: Carleen of Plymouth; Four daughters: Sharon (Brad) Voskuil of Sheboygan Falls, Sue (John) Eadelis of Plymouth, Barb (Joe) Berenz of St. Cloud, and Diane (Paul) Schwaller of Elkhart Lake; Son: Michael (Cari Jo) Morgan of Wheeler, WI; 12 Grandchildren: Ashley Voskuil, Jenna (Zach) Jennings, Nicole (Marc) Shuman, Angela (Brian) Goelzer, Tyler (Maria) Berenz, Jared Berenz, Gwendolyn (Shane) Adams, Clara (Adam) Cohen, Alexander (Katy) Schwaller, Morgan Schwaller, Elizabeth and Christopher Morgan; 9 Great-grandchildren: Hayden, Cael, Jaxon, Emeliah, Ellah, Hannah, Hazel, Nolan, and Gabriel, with one more on the way in September.
He is further survived by: Sisters: Kathryn Schleicher and Betty Meyer, both of Sheboygan Falls; Brother: Leo (Joyce) Morgan of Sheboygan Falls; Sisters-in-law: Agnes Morgan of Port Washington and Susie Morgan of Fond du Lac; Brothers-in-law: Robert Gilboy of AZ and Aaron Mertes of Sheboygan; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Neil was preceded in death by: His parents; Father and Mother-in-law: Norbert and Leona Gilboy; Brothers: Lloyd and Jim Morgan; Sister: Shirley Mertes; Brothers-in-law: Leo Schleicher and Donald Meyer; Sister-in-law: Elizabeth Gilboy; and his loyal K9 companion: Bailey.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday (August 13, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Neil's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Plymouth is serving his family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to Tina for her extraordinary care as well as the rest of the staff of Kindred Hearts for the wonderful care and compassion given to Neil.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019