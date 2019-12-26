|
|
Neill Fors
Sheboygan - Neill Fors was born on September 5, 1940 and passed away on December 25, 2019. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1957 until 1961. Neill was united in marriage with Doris Nagel on July 20, 1968 in Redfield, South Dakota. He was proud of the fact that he was able to help in the sculpting of Crazy Horse in Black Hills, South Dakota.
Neill is survived by his wife, Dori Fors; daughter, Jennifer (significant other Jeremy Grinwald) Fors; grandchildren, Lauren and Sam Kelm; brother, Ken (Terri) Fors; brother-in-law, Rich Bottum and special sister-in-law, Pam Wilhelm. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Darlene "Peg" Reddies; sisters, Patricia Bottum and Mary Nelson and brother-in-law Myron Nelson.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, W2850 State Road 28, Sheboygan Falls, WI, in Neill's name.
To honor Neill, it's the family's wishes that you reach out and reconnect with a loved one you haven't visited with in a while. Spend your time and money making amends.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019