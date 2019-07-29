|
Nelda E. Kaestner
Plymouth - Nelda Kaestner went peacefully home to her Heavenly Father in the early morning of Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center. Her 100 year journey here on earth was well done and now finished.
She was born the 3rd of 14 children on March 12, 1919, to her loving parents, the late Albert and Ella (Rautman) Kuhlow.
Nelda met a charming gentleman, Earl Kaestner, and later married him on September 26, 1940. They farmed together and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before his passing in 2000. In addition to farming, Nelda also spent some years working at Gilson Brothers Co.
She loved gardening, even this year when she picked some lettuce on an early summer day. Houseplants were never absent, especially violets, and she could always start a geranium from a tiny root that was saved over winter. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, making endless jigsaw puzzles, playing cards (especially solitaire), and watching the birds. Her favorite game was Scrabble, and it was played at many family gatherings. Nelda also made many lovely quilts over the years and so many loved ones were gifted with a quilt from her.
Nelda was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. She loved her Church and didn't like missing a Sunday morning worship. She cherished her husband, children, grandchildren, and was so proud to have 12 great-grandchildren. She found great joy at holiday and birthday parties in preparing wonderful dinners or bringing a dish to pass.
She is survived by: Daughters: Sandra Fenner and Diane Kaestner (Terry Provencher); Son-in-law: Daniel Bechard; Grandchildren: Christopher (Carrie) Fenner, Jeffrey (Laura) Bechard, Sarah (Craig) Thiel, Jolene Van Beek, Amy (Richard) Wirtz, and Joseph (Rose) Provencher; Great-grandchildren: Noah, Elizabeth, Tyler, Samantha, Drew, Ryan, Veronica, Justin, Nicholas, Maxwell, Benjamin, and Daniel; Brothers: Willard and Daniel Kuhlow; Sisters: Delores Wehmeier, LaVern (Milton) Wippermann, and Ann (Wayne) Grunewald; Brother-in-law: Tom Milhans; Sisters-in-law: Averil and Emagene Kuhlow; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: Daughter: Virginia Bechard; Son-in-law: Ronald Fenner; Brothers: Walter (Eleanor), Robert, Ruben, and LeRoy Kuhlow; Sisters: Helen (Levi) Backhaus, Gerda (John) Schellpfeffer, Ruth Milhans, and LuEllen (Ken) Schellfeffer; Brother-in-law: Lloyd Wehmeier; and Sisters-in-law: Wilma Sweeny, Jeanette and Harriet Kuhlow, and Verna (Earl) Gerber. She also leaves behind on her dining room table, an unfinished jigsaw puzzle, which will be passed on to her caring neighbors, Karen and Harry Luedtke.
With our love we say, "As you walk through God's garden, you will find that room our Lord has prepared for you will have a beautiful quilt in it."
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday (August 1, 2019) at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 10:00AM - 12:00 Noon, with services to follow. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lucas Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls.
A memorial fund is being established in Nelda's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the compassionate care given by: The staff of Rocky Knoll, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Lisa of Embrace Care, Gabrielle, and Dr. Andrea Gavin.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 29 to July 30, 2019