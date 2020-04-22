|
|
Nelda J. Kappers
Oostburg - Nelda June Kappers, 94, of Oostburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home.
Nelda was born on June 7, 1925, in Town of Lima, WI to Walter and Mabel (Daane) Lammers. She attended Oostburg High School.
Nelda worked in assembly at RA Manning Co. for seven years until she met her husband. On May 12, 1956, Nelda married Erwin Kappers in Town of Lima, WI.
She was a lifelong member of Gibbsville Reformed Church. She was also a member of Evergreen Seniors, Beacon Lights, Women's Missionary Society, Sheboygan County Farm Bureau, and Beaver Creek Saddle & Bridle Club. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and gardening.
Nelda is survived by her two daughters, Marge DeTroye of Gibbsville and Kay Seider of Town of Holland; son, Dennis Kappers of Rochester, MN; son-in-law, Jim Kelley of Gibbsville; seven grandchildren, Darren (Brittany) DeTroye, Stephanie (Enrique) Zamora, Eric (Lindsay) Seider, Kelly Seider, Lora Seider, Erin Kappers and Jason Kappers; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Miles of Dixon, IL; good neighbors and friends, Steve and Sue; and other extended family members.
Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin; parents, Walter and Mabel; daughter, Stacy Kelley; brother, Warren (Hulda) Lammers; brother-in-law, Robert Miles; and a brother and sister who passed away in their childhood.
A funeral service to celebrate Nelda's life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 11:00 am with Rev. Gerald Dykstra officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Nelda Kappers Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. A burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in Nelda's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020