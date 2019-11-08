|
|
Nicholas George Beckertgis
Sheboygan - Nicholas Beckertgis, age 78, fell asleep unto God on October 30, 2019. He was born in Fond du Lac, WI on August 15, 1941 to the late George and Rose Beckertgis. He attended school in Fond du Lac completing high school in 1959. After high school he enlisted in the OUR NAVY and served aboard the cruiser USS DES MOINES and the aircraft carrier USS SARATOGA. Nick then entered college in 1964 in Oshkosh, WI earning a teaching degree in 1968. He went on to graduate school which he completed in 1970. Nick taught one year in Marshfield, WI and then transferred to Sheboygan. He taught history in the secondary school system until his retirement in June of 1998. Nick was known to his students then as "Mr. Becker". At this time, Nick went back to his original family Greek name, Beckertgis. On October 26, 1980 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Ann Neamuth until Ann fell asleep unto God on September 30, 1999. Nick will be missed by his friends and his beloved pets.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rose Beckertgis; wife, Ann and other siblings.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Rienzi Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019